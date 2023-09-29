Warrior residents concerned as local church buys up properties in area

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - After hearing from many concerned residents Thursday, the Warrior Planning and Zoning commission denied Church International’s request to change the zoning to turn 20 acres into a park.

The church currently owns the land of Poplar Street. They want to turn that property into a park with walking trails, a pavilion, a lake, and even greenhouses where they can sell produce. Residents have a lot of questions about this seeing as the church has been buying a lot of property in Warrior lately.

People who live on Poplar say they don’t want to deal with all the traffic and whatever else the proposed park may bring.

“We do not want agriculture in our community because it opens up too many avenues for too much stuff to come in. There’s a lot of older people on our street and we love it like it is,” a concerned resident said during the meeting.

We spoke with Warrior’s mayor after the meeting who said he would like to see that area eventually turned into something.

“We want something over there. It’s not that we’re trying to go over there for the money. We’ll get with those folks and try and work something out. I’m going to work as hard as I can and will try and get with the people and get some ideas. There’s different things you can do and things you can’t do. Like I said it’s according to what the owner of the property wants to do,” Mayor Johnny Ragland said.

Ragland didn’t comment about the church buying a lot of property in Warrior and the fact that the state is investigating the church. We’re also still waiting to hear back from the church about all of this.

