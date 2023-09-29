LawCall
Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville in OT

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The defending state champion class 7A Thompson Warriors lost to class 6A Clay-Chalkville Thursday night in overtime.

Early on it looked like Thompson would dominate like it always does. But Clay-Chalkville showed why it’s the top ranked team in 6A by pulling off the 36 to 33 win in overtime.

