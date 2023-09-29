Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville in OT

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The defending state champion class 7A Thompson Warriors lost to class 6A Clay-Chalkville Thursday night in overtime.

Early on it looked like Thompson would dominate like it always does. But Clay-Chalkville showed why it’s the top ranked team in 6A by pulling off the 36 to 33 win in overtime.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.