Texas man pleads guilty to engaging in sexual activity with Fayette Co. teen

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he traveled to Fayette County to engage in sexual activity with a teenage girl.

De’Airo DeShawn Bryant, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The victim was 15 years old at the time and had met Bryant on a social media instant messaging app. Bryant was 27 at the time of the offense.

Authorities said Bryant flew to Birmingham and paid a taxi driver to take him to a home in Fayette County August 2, 2020. The homeowner found Bryant in her daughter’s room and called police the next morning.

“This sentence serves as a stark reminder that those who exploit and prey upon vulnerable minors will be held accountable for their actions,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “In this case, a 15-year-old was targeted by an individual who traveled across state lines with the intent of engaging in criminal and predatory behavior. This should send a powerful message that we will vigorously pursue and prosecute those who seek to harm children.”

The case was investigated by the Fayette Police department and the District Attorney’s Office’s Sexual Assault investigator.

