LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Talks underway to renovate Tuscaloosa National Airport terminal

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa National Airport terminal may look a lot different two years from now. The reason: city officials are having serious discussions about renovating the terminal, one that hasn’t been largely touched in more than 50 years.

The terminal was built decades ago and city leaders, including the airport general manager, say it’s long past time to renovate the terminal to keep up with the times and traffic.

Aiming high with a new and more modern look at the Tuscaloosa National Airport.

“The original layout of this building is not meeting our current needs,” said Airport Manager Jeff Powell.

Manger Jeff Powell says they’re honing in on a particular federal grant that prioritizes airport infrastructure. The entire pot of money has $5 billion in it and it’s available to all airports across the country, but the airports must compete for a slice of it. One of the major requirements of the grant is the city of Tuscaloosa would need to contribute 5% to the overall cost.

“It’s a $5 billion dollar program, spread out over 5 years. Tuscaloosa has applied twice for the grant and we’re now at the stage for funding opportunity and we’re currently looking at how to strategize our application,” said Powell.

Powell was a little reluctant to share a rendering of what the new and much-improved terminal might look like because the details are still being worked out. But the plan is to reconstruct the terminal, a major do-over inside and out, and expand to the south.

“The layout of the building, the office spaces are not sufficient and we’re constantly having to move around, so we trying to update the layout and amenities,” Powell said.

Manger Jeff Powell says he believes the renovation and expansion will cost between $15 to $20 million. The deadline for submitting the application is in October. Airport leaders say they will likely learn early next year whether they got the grant with the work starting within the year.

The original terminal was completed in 1971, 52 years of being largely untouched, but maybe not for long.

And talk about being a competitive process. Jeff Powell says only one airport in Alabama was selected in 2022 and 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Representative John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Brett Tyler Wahlgren, a former UAB anesthesiologist, has been convicted of first degree...
Former UAB anesthesiologist convicted of first degree domestic violence

Latest News

Walker Co. man arrested following burglary, vandalism at ministry
Walker Co. man arrested following burglary, vandalism at ministry
War in Ukraine photo exhibit
War in Ukraine photo exhibit
Superintendent talks after Minor Band Director incident
Superintendent talks after Minor Band Director incident
"Family first board game drive"
"Family first board game drive"
Church group buying property in the Warrior area
Church group buying property in the Warrior area