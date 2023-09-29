Talks underway to renovate Tuscaloosa National Airport terminal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa National Airport terminal may look a lot different two years from now. The reason: city officials are having serious discussions about renovating the terminal, one that hasn’t been largely touched in more than 50 years.

The terminal was built decades ago and city leaders, including the airport general manager, say it’s long past time to renovate the terminal to keep up with the times and traffic.

Aiming high with a new and more modern look at the Tuscaloosa National Airport.

“The original layout of this building is not meeting our current needs,” said Airport Manager Jeff Powell.

Manger Jeff Powell says they’re honing in on a particular federal grant that prioritizes airport infrastructure. The entire pot of money has $5 billion in it and it’s available to all airports across the country, but the airports must compete for a slice of it. One of the major requirements of the grant is the city of Tuscaloosa would need to contribute 5% to the overall cost.

“It’s a $5 billion dollar program, spread out over 5 years. Tuscaloosa has applied twice for the grant and we’re now at the stage for funding opportunity and we’re currently looking at how to strategize our application,” said Powell.

Powell was a little reluctant to share a rendering of what the new and much-improved terminal might look like because the details are still being worked out. But the plan is to reconstruct the terminal, a major do-over inside and out, and expand to the south.

“The layout of the building, the office spaces are not sufficient and we’re constantly having to move around, so we trying to update the layout and amenities,” Powell said.

Manger Jeff Powell says he believes the renovation and expansion will cost between $15 to $20 million. The deadline for submitting the application is in October. Airport leaders say they will likely learn early next year whether they got the grant with the work starting within the year.

The original terminal was completed in 1971, 52 years of being largely untouched, but maybe not for long.

And talk about being a competitive process. Jeff Powell says only one airport in Alabama was selected in 2022 and 2023.

