Taking a spin on Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ever just want to go take a spin around the Talladega Superspeedway?

It’s one thing to see the racecars roaring by on the television, but to actually be inside a car riding around the track is a whole other experience. I hopped inside one of the cars and got a glimpse of what it’s like driving around NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track.

The Talladega YellaWood 500 revs up this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.