LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Taking a spin on Talladega Superspeedway

WBRC’s Jake Stansell rides along in a racecar around NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track
WBRC’s Jake Stansell rides along in a racecar around NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ever just want to go take a spin around the Talladega Superspeedway?

It’s one thing to see the racecars roaring by on the television, but to actually be inside a car riding around the track is a whole other experience. I hopped inside one of the cars and got a glimpse of what it’s like driving around NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track.

The Talladega YellaWood 500 revs up this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Representative John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Brett Tyler Wahlgren, a former UAB anesthesiologist, has been convicted of first degree...
Former UAB anesthesiologist convicted of first degree domestic violence

Latest News

AmFirst Sideline Standout - Week 4
AmFirst Sideline Standout - Week 4
Source: WBRC video
Taking a spin on Talladega Superspeedway
Birmingham Squadron
Birmingham Squadron announce 2023-2024 theme and promotional night schedule
The West Blocton High School Fighting Tiger Band is living up to its name both on the field and...
WBRC Sideline Band of the Week: The Fighting Tiger Band is king of the jungle in West Blocton