Taking a spin on Talladega Superspeedway
WBRC’s Jake Stansell rides along in a racecar around NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ever just want to go take a spin around the Talladega Superspeedway?
It’s one thing to see the racecars roaring by on the television, but to actually be inside a car riding around the track is a whole other experience. I hopped inside one of the cars and got a glimpse of what it’s like driving around NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track.
The Talladega YellaWood 500 revs up this Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.