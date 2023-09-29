Person stabbed during burglary in Moundville Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities are investigating a burglary and assault in Moundville Friday morning.

One person was stabbed several times by an intruder on Greymont Boulevard. The person’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities said the suspect left the area on foot, but the was located. Authorities said there is no danger to the community and the incident appears to be domestically related.

More information is expected to be released later today.

