LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Person stabbed during burglary in Moundville Friday

One person was stabbed several times by an intruder on Greymont Boulevard. The person’s...
One person was stabbed several times by an intruder on Greymont Boulevard. The person’s injuries are non-life threatening.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities are investigating a burglary and assault in Moundville Friday morning.

One person was stabbed several times by an intruder on Greymont Boulevard. The person’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities said the suspect left the area on foot, but the was located. Authorities said there is no danger to the community and the incident appears to be domestically related.

More information is expected to be released later today.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
WBRC asking Hoover court for policy on cameras in courtroom for Carlee Russell hearing
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours
Jakarious Moore, D’Angelo Martin (not pictured) and Kendrick Williams are in the Etowah Co. Jail
3 men charged with capital murder in Gadsden shooting

Latest News

Manhunt underway after suspect fled arrest at a traffic stop
ALEA: Suspect flees arrest at traffic stop
Homewood considering adding city manager
Homewood explores adding city manager, cutting down on council members
Rep. John Rodgers attorney on federal indictment
Attorney speaks on indictment against Alabama Rep. John Rogers
Church buying up property in Warrior, residents concerned
Warrior residents concerned as local church buys up properties in area