Officials asking for help in locating missing Anniston woman

Destyne Janiece Banton
Destyne Janiece Banton(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your help in locating a missing woman from Anniston.

Destyne Janiece Banton, a 21-year-old black female, was last seen Thursday, September 28 in the area of 4th Street in Anniston at 8:15 a.m. Officials believe that Banton might be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.

If you or know of anyone who might know the whereabouts of Banton, you are asked to contact Anniston PD at 256-238-1800, or call 911.

