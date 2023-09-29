Officials asking for help in locating missing Anniston woman

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your help in locating a missing woman from Anniston.

Destyne Janiece Banton, a 21-year-old black female, was last seen Thursday, September 28 in the area of 4th Street in Anniston at 8:15 a.m. Officials believe that Banton might be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.

If you or know of anyone who might know the whereabouts of Banton, you are asked to contact Anniston PD at 256-238-1800, or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.