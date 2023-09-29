LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

No ruling in Darius Miles’ immunity hearing

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - No word on when a judge will rule in the immunity hearing involving former UA basketball player Darius Miles. Miles and Michael Davis face charges in connection to the shooting death of 23-year old mother Jamea Harris on the Strip earlier this year. Harris was shot in the head.

The hearing started at 10 a.m. Friday morning and lasted almost three hours. Darius Miles did not testify. Friday’s hearing dealt with Miles’ request to be dismissed from the case.

The hearing consisted of three witnesses. The meat of what happened came down to this; Darius Miles is claiming self-defense but an investigator testified that at no time did Darius Miles express fear or concern that he was threatened during questioning after the shooting. Miles himself texted former UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him the gun and that it was friend Michael Davis who allegedly shot Jamea Harris.

The court hearing ended with no ruling by the judge, and it’s a ruling that is not expected until sometime next month.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
UPDATE: Hoover judge releases media policy for Carlee Russell hearing after WBRC asks for cameras in courtroom
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours

Latest News

Money to help improve quality of life in lower income areas
Money to help improve quality of life in lower income areas
Impacts of a government shutdown
Impacts of a government shutdown
Crimestoppers shares tips after man killed while trying to sell gun
Crimestoppers shares tips after man killed while trying to sell gun
Police chief sworn in
Police chief sworn in