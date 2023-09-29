No ruling in Darius Miles’ immunity hearing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - No word on when a judge will rule in the immunity hearing involving former UA basketball player Darius Miles. Miles and Michael Davis face charges in connection to the shooting death of 23-year old mother Jamea Harris on the Strip earlier this year. Harris was shot in the head.

The hearing started at 10 a.m. Friday morning and lasted almost three hours. Darius Miles did not testify. Friday’s hearing dealt with Miles’ request to be dismissed from the case.

The hearing consisted of three witnesses. The meat of what happened came down to this; Darius Miles is claiming self-defense but an investigator testified that at no time did Darius Miles express fear or concern that he was threatened during questioning after the shooting. Miles himself texted former UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him the gun and that it was friend Michael Davis who allegedly shot Jamea Harris.

The court hearing ended with no ruling by the judge, and it’s a ruling that is not expected until sometime next month.

