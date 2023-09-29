LawCall
Nine year old boy attacked by a dog in Birmingham

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nine-year-old Birmingham boy is in the hospital after a dog attacked him on Monday. Kyreon Spencer was walking home from Inglenook Elementary when the dog attacked.

His mother Kayla Spencer says he was bit three times and that a school employee actually told her son to walk home. Birmingham City Schools leaders tell me they have met with Kayla and are working to address her concerns.

“I need justice for my son. Something needs to be done about the dog and something needs to be done about the school staff,” said Spencer.

The terrifying attack was captured by a neighbor’s camera. Kayla Spencer also credits a neighbor with scaring off the dog and tending to her son as he bled.

“Tran if you are watching this. Thank you so much for helping my son.”

Kayla’s father showed up to support his daughter and added how much it meant to him.

“I appreciate it too because if he wouldn’t have been out there, there is no telling what that dog would have got a chance to do or worse.”

Spencer says she and her son now have to return to the hospital three more times for Rabies shots. One of her concerns is this could happen to another child.

Birmingham police say they are working to keep everyone safe.

“We are going to respond to every call when it comes to our children being bit by dogs. We are going to do whatever we can to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Our message for dog owners is please be as responsible as you can because we have seen throughout Jefferson County that these encounters can be fatal,” said BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Officer Fitzgerald also laid out the process for dog bite calls.

He says an officer responds, they secure the area, locate the dog, and file a report. Then, animal control and the health department determine if the dog has up to date rabies shots.

