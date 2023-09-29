Montevallo Fire and Rescue looking for more recruits

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - As Montevallo Fire and Rescue celebrates 96 years of service, they are looking for more heroes to carry on their legacy.

Recruiting has not been easy for the volunteer fire department. It’s the story for many departments across the country.

The department is made up of men and women who donate their free time to take care of their city. Right now, they have 40 members, but they are always looking to add more.

Fire Chief Brad Davis said there’s always a need for more volunteer firefighters.

“Well, it just seems that we are running more and more calls every year so the load on our volunteers continues to get more and not everybody is available at all times,” Davis said. “So, the more we have the more likely we are going to have the personnel to run the calls.”

Chief Davis said they have a good group that’s been with the department for several years, but volunteers come and go. They are looking for passionate and hardworking people that are committed to serving their community.

“We need admin people, engine operators, anything like that, like I said we have a place for everybody,” Davis said. “Prior experience is of course the best but if not, we will train and get them to a point where they can handle the job.”

To see Montevallo Fire and Rescue in action, you and your family are invited to their 49th Annual Fire Prevention Parade on October 7 where the crew of LifeSaver 4 will serve as the Grand Marshal honoring the lives lost in a tragic helicopter accident.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or learning more about the parade, click or tap HERE.

