Juvenile in custody after shooting man, stealing vehicle in Collegeville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shooting at Club Empire on Friday, Sept. 29, around 12:20 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived and transported the victim to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police received details on a possible suspect vehicle. An officer observed the vehicle near Arkadelphia Road and the Interstate 59 North ramp and attempted to stop it. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase that ended in the 3000 Block of 32nd Avenue North. A juvenile suspect fled the vehicle and ran into an apartment.

Police were able to get the suspect to come out of the apartment and took him into custody.

Officers determined the vehicle was stolen, and were able to recover it and guns from the vehicle.

Authorities continue to investigate.

