LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Juvenile in custody after shooting man, stealing vehicle in Collegeville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a shooting at Club Empire on Friday, Sept. 29, around 12:20 a.m.

123movies

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived and transported the victim to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police received details on a possible suspect vehicle. An officer observed the vehicle near Arkadelphia Road and the Interstate 59 North ramp and attempted to stop it. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase that ended in the 3000 Block of 32nd Avenue North. A juvenile suspect fled the vehicle and ran into an apartment.

Police were able to get the suspect to come out of the apartment and took him into custody.

Officers determined the vehicle was stolen, and were able to recover it and guns from the vehicle.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
UPDATE: Hoover Judge Releases Media Policy for Carlee Russell hearing after WBRC asks for cameras in courtroom
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours

Latest News

One person was stabbed several times by an intruder on Greymont Boulevard. The person’s...
Tuscaloosa Co. authorities hold news conference after person stabbed in Moundville
Jeff State Community College
2 announcements from Jefferson State Community College to help fill workforce needs
1 person killed in single plane crash in Vinemont
1 person killed in single plane crash in Vinemont
Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month