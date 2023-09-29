Jefferson County won’t renew business licenses for bingo operations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 50 bingo operations in Jefferson County will be forced to close their doors starting Sunday, because the county won’t renew business licenses for those operations that expire on Saturday night.

Jefferson County Manager Cal Markert confirms the county has decided not to renew the business licenses of the electronic bingo facilities that expire at the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30.

“It starts Monday---any business without a license will be shut down,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway. “We’re working with the County Commission to make sure everyone is in compliance.”

This shift comes months after the Alabama Attorney General’s office seized more than 2,000 electronic bingo machines and shut down 14 facilities in Jefferson County.

“I’m glad they’re not renewing the licenses because when they renewed and gave them a license, they promulgated bingo and gave them an opportunity to operate,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway. " I went to them and said ‘hey, you need to remove those licenses, take back those licenses, then I can close those businesses down because they’ll be operating without a license. So now that they’re not issuing those licenses, I can go in there and shut them down.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.