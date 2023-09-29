LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County won’t renew business licenses for bingo operations

More than 50 bingo operations in Jefferson County will shutdown next week, barring court action
Electronic bingo machines
Electronic bingo machines(Canva)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 50 bingo operations in Jefferson County will be forced to close their doors starting Sunday, because the county won’t renew business licenses for those operations that expire on Saturday night.

Jefferson County Manager Cal Markert confirms the county has decided not to renew the business licenses of the electronic bingo facilities that expire at the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30.

“It starts Monday---any business without a license will be shut down,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway. “We’re working with the County Commission to make sure everyone is in compliance.”

This shift comes months after the Alabama Attorney General’s office seized more than 2,000 electronic bingo machines and shut down 14 facilities in Jefferson County.

“I’m glad they’re not renewing the licenses because when they renewed and gave them a license, they promulgated bingo and gave them an opportunity to operate,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway. " I went to them and said ‘hey, you need to remove those licenses, take back those licenses, then I can close those businesses down because they’ll be operating without a license. So now that they’re not issuing those licenses, I can go in there and shut them down.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
WBRC asking Hoover court for policy on cameras in courtroom for Carlee Russell hearing
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours

Latest News

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Huntsville Police: infant found safe after reported missing more than a month
Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville in OT
Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville Thursday evening
One person was stabbed several times by an intruder on Greymont Boulevard. The person’s...
Tuscaloosa Co. authorities hold news conference after person stabbed in Moundville
Malcolm Love was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle in Birmingham.
Family sought for man killed in hit and run in Birmingham