Jefferson County Superintendent speaks for first time regarding chaotic scene where Minor High Band Director was tased, arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday was the first Jefferson County School board meeting since Minor High School band director Johnny Mims was tased then arrested by police.

Since the incident, Birmingham Police have released body camera footage that shows Mims did not comply with officers’ requests to stop the band from performing.

Mims is on paid administrative leave. The first school board meeting since this story broke was held Thursday.

Several people attended the meeting to either support Mr. Mims or hear the latest update from the incident.

Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin didn’t address the arrest during the school board meeting, but WBRC spoke to him after the meeting.

Dr. Gonsoulin says he considers this a personnel matter and won’t be able to say much. Asked if fifth quarter performances are now a thing of the past, he says the district is still looking into it.

“We know that on Friday nights without the band, you have less entertainment. So our bands, they have entertained us on Friday nights. Part of that has been this fifth quarter situation and so we don’t want to compromise that but we want to do everything within the guidelines,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.

While the investigation plays out, Gonsoulin says resources will still be available for students who witnessed the chaotic scene.

“Even though we provided for the counseling for our students initially, we know that is an ongoing process. So we are going to continue to work with our children and our faculty and staff, and even the police department to ensure that going forward we have very positive interactions at these games,” said Gonsoulin.

As far as lessons taken away from the situation, Gonsoulin says the district director of bands and arts is working to provide guidance to schools and remind everyone of the guidelines that all Jefferson County employees must follow.

