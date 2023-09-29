Homewood explores adding city manager, cutting down on council members

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Homewood could see some big changes to leadership organization, with their council laying the groundwork to add a city manager.

“I’m not, you know, in meetings all day with different people because I have a regular full-time job as well,” says Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky.

The creation of a city manager position for Homewood has been something McClusky has worked on since being elected.

“This just gives someone at the city the ability to they’ll deal with all of the city personnel, they’ll handle the hiring and firing, answer to the council, and basically oversee the city from the standpoint of a CEO,” McClusky says.

In a city of 26,000, Homewood currently has a council with 11 members; the biggest council for any city in Alabama, according to McCluskey.

He says the addition of a city manager will cut that amount in half, as well as prompt some redistricting.

“If we’re going to go to the five member council with the at large mayor being on the council as well, the lines will have to be redrawn from five wards down to four,″ McClusky says.

With the downsizing, McClusky says it is a possibility that current councilors would run against each other in future elections.

“You know, two councilors in each ward, would be running against somebody from the council, so yes that is a potential issue that could happen,” McClusky says.

Whether they’re for or against it, McClusky says the final say is ultimately up to those who live in Homewood.

“There will certainly be some people who may not like it and there are others that do like it so that’s why we put it to a vote of the citizens they’re the ones that the councilmembers answer to, and so it’s really up to them,” he says.

Mayor McClusky said that a vote will likely not happen until sometime next summer.

