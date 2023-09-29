LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Heart Gallery Alabama: Omar and Lamar

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Omar & Lamar are 14 years old. Omar loves nursery rhymes and story time. One of his favorite songs to sing is the hand washing song. He is very sweet and loves to laugh! He enjoys spending time with his twin brother.

Lamar loves to read Dr. Seuss books. He especially loves the Cat in the Hat and Greens Eggs and Ham! Lamar is very enthusiastic and loves to laugh. They are nonverbal.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
WBRC asking Hoover court for policy on cameras in courtroom for Carlee Russell hearing
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Omar and Lamar
Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Allison Wormely
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
Robert Hill’s Custom Tailor moving after more than 40 years
Hickory Tavern closes.
Hickory Tavern in Brookwood Village closes