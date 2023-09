Heart Gallery Alabama: Omar and Lamar

Omar & Lamar are 14 years old. Omar loves nursery rhymes and story time. One of his favorite songs to sing is the hand washing song. He is very sweet and loves to laugh! He enjoys spending time with his twin brother.

Lamar loves to read Dr. Seuss books. He especially loves the Cat in the Hat and Greens Eggs and Ham! Lamar is very enthusiastic and loves to laugh. They are nonverbal.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

