Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities returns in October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is excited to present the Fifth Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities on October 5.

Join the Alabama Department of Labor at Lawson State Community College from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a job fair aimed at assisting those with disabilities find careers.

“I am proud to host the Fifth Annual Job Fair to help those with disabilities connect with employers who need their services right away,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a press release. “The Job Fair is an excellent place to apply for jobs in education, medical care, government, hospitality, retail, law enforcement and much more. The doors are open for all to come down and see what works for you.”

Companies continue to register for the event daily with more than 20 businesses already registered to attend. The job fair is free to both employers and jobseekers, but employers are encouraged to pre-register for the event online.

Jobseekers should bring several copies of their resumes and should be dressed professionally. Onsite interview space will be provided. The Alabama Career Center System’s team will be available to assist jobseekers in applying for jobs.

If additional accommodation is needed for jobseekers to participate in the job fair, contact the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services at 334-293-7500.

