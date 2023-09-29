LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities returns in October

Fifth Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities
Fifth Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities(Alabama Department of Labor)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is excited to present the Fifth Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities on October 5.

Join the Alabama Department of Labor at Lawson State Community College from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a job fair aimed at assisting those with disabilities find careers.

“I am proud to host the Fifth Annual Job Fair to help those with disabilities connect with employers who need their services right away,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a press release. “The Job Fair is an excellent place to apply for jobs in education, medical care, government, hospitality, retail, law enforcement and much more. The doors are open for all to come down and see what works for you.”

Companies continue to register for the event daily with more than 20 businesses already registered to attend. The job fair is free to both employers and jobseekers, but employers are encouraged to pre-register for the event online.

Jobseekers should bring several copies of their resumes and should be dressed professionally. Onsite interview space will be provided. The Alabama Career Center System’s team will be available to assist jobseekers in applying for jobs.

If additional accommodation is needed for jobseekers to participate in the job fair, contact the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services at 334-293-7500.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
UPDATE: Hoover judge releases media policy for Carlee Russell hearing after WBRC asks for cameras in courtroom
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Omar and Lamar
Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Allison Wormely
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
Robert Hill’s Custom Tailor moving after more than 40 years
Hickory Tavern closes.
Hickory Tavern in Brookwood Village closes