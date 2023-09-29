First Alert Weather: A dry and warm weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It’s a nice and cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It feels great! Temperatures are a few degrees cooler than Thursday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing mostly clear conditions across the state. We are watching a little bit of moisture in Tennessee that is trying to push into far northwest Alabama this morning. Most of the moisture is moving into a dry air mass, so it appears unlikely we’ll see any rain make it to the ground in Central Alabama today. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures may trend a few degrees warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain low enough for it to feel comfortable outside. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph. High school football games this evening will likely feel great with a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s after 7 p.m. CDT. We will likely end up near 70 by 10 p.m. CDT.

Warm and Dry Weekend: The weekend is shaping up to be nice with comfortable mornings and very warm afternoons. We’ll likely see morning temperatures cool into the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots in far west Alabama could flirt near 90. Temperatures will likely end up a little cooler in east Alabama with highs in the mid 80s. The YellaWood 500 Race will end up very warm Sunday afternoon in Talladega. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 80s at 1 p.m. CDT and heat up into the upper 80s by the end of the race. It’ll be a good idea to apply sunscreen, wear a hat, and don’t forget the sunglasses!

Dry Start Next Week: The dry weather pattern will likely continue into the first week of October. The drought monitor is already showing abnormally dry conditions for most of west Alabama. I expect the drought to worsen over the coming days thanks to dry soils and lack of rainfall. October is actually considered as our driest month of the year, so it isn’t unusual to see this kind of pattern set up across the Southeast. Temperatures next week may drop a little with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. We will likely remain dry through next Thursday afternoon. Our first significant cold front of the fall season may develop and push into Alabama a week from now. I think our next chance to see some showers and storms will likely occur next Thursday night into Friday, October 6th. Behind the cold front, we may end up with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50 next weekend.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina in the Central Atlantic. Both storms are unusually close to each other and will likely play a role on their future paths and intensities.

Tropical Storm Philippe has winds at 45 mph and is barely moving to the southwest at 2 mph. Philippe won’t move much over the next 48 hours. It is forecast to eventually push to the north early next week. It will likely remain a tropical storm and avoid Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles. The intensity forecast has Philippe strengthening into a 65 mph tropical storm by the middle part of next week.

Tropical Storm Rina has strengthened slightly with winds up to 45 mph as of the 4 a.m. CDT update from the National Hurricane Center. It is located just southeast of Philippe. It is moving to the north-northwest at 5 mph. Rina is forecast to slowly move to the northwest over the coming days and remain a tropical storm over the weekend. It will then push to the north and is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by next Tuesday. The forecast track and intensity remain very tricky due to the interaction of these storms in such close proximity. We’ll just have to wait and see how they interact with each other over the weekend. Odds remain very high that neither storm will impact the East Coast of the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

