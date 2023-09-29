LawCall
Dr. Mark Wilson retiring from Jefferson County Dept. of Health

By Sarah Verser
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, Sept. 29 marked the last day for Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson.

Dr. Wilson began his tenure as Jefferson County’s lead doctor in 2011.

Since then, he’s promoted health equity and worked to combat infant mortality.

Dr. Wilson also a big advocate for more walking trails to combat obesity and sounded the alarm about the opioid addiction crisis and the risks of gun violence.

