City of Southside introduces new police chief

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jarrett Williams has been hired as the new police chief in Southside.

With 15 years of law enforcement experience, the former Montgomery police officer replaces Blake Ragsdale. He resigned in May after being asked to step down and take on another role within the city.

Excited for the opportunity to run his own department, Chief Williams believes that Southside will be the perfect fit for him and his family.

“I’m incredibly excited. This is a wonderful area to live, the crime rate is low, it’s a wonderful city, everybody has been so welcoming. So far as a family decision, this looks like a perfect area to live so we’re extremely excited as a family,” said Chief Williams.

Chief Williams says he doesn’t have all the answers, but with the help of the community and his support staff within the department, he believes making sound decisions will provide for a better community and a better police department.

“We want to make sure that our focus is on the people of southside, the businesses of southside…doing the work that’s going to make sure the kids are safe, make sure the community is safe and hopefully we can do that in a manner that is professional and with the highest level of excellence, my standard is excellence and I expect all the officers to maintain that,” said Chief Williams.

Williams says he likes to lead by example and he wants his officers to do the same while serving the residents of Southside.

