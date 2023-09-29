Central Alabama Crimestoppers sharing safety tips after Gadsden man killed selling a gun

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say a victim was trying to sell a gun when he was robbed and shot. He was transported to UAB, where he later died, but not before telling officers who shot him. Jacob Graham, D’Angelo Martin, and Kendrick Williams now face capital murder charges.

Tony Garrett, Executive Director of CrimeStoppers, says this reminds us to take precautions when selling and buying items from people.

“Getting a photo of the person that you’re supposed to be meeting with, such as a drivers license, and have him or her verify who they are,” says Garrett.

He says always remember that law enforcement is more than willing to help when buying or selling an item.

“If you’re going to sell something online, try not to do visits where you meet the person or invite the person to your home,” adds Garrett. “You can do it at the police station at the county sheriff’s office. There are a lot of safe places you can look up online. You can do that in front of a lot of people versus by yourself.”

Garrett says you don’t give the person you’re meeting the upper hand and never go to a place you’re unfamiliar with.

“Trying to meet a person at their location that’s putting the criminal at their advantage,” says Garrett. “That’s the last thing you want to do. You want to make sure you’re at a neutral spot that’s good for both parties.”

Law enforcement recommends a commonsense approach; if something seems too good to be true, it is more than likely.

“If you’re selling something, for example, and they are offering you double the price, or if you’re purchasing something, they’re offering you way less the value than the item actually is. Those are signs that you are about to be scammed,” says Garrett.

Garrett says even if you don’t use the safe zone places, always meet people in a crowded, well-lit space.

