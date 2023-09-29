LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Central Alabama Crimestoppers sharing safety tips after Gadsden man killed selling a gun

Crimestoppers shares tips after man killed while trying to sell gun
By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say a victim was trying to sell a gun when he was robbed and shot. He was transported to UAB, where he later died, but not before telling officers who shot him. Jacob Graham, D’Angelo Martin, and Kendrick Williams now face capital murder charges.

Tony Garrett, Executive Director of CrimeStoppers, says this reminds us to take precautions when selling and buying items from people.

“Getting a photo of the person that you’re supposed to be meeting with, such as a drivers license, and have him or her verify who they are,” says Garrett.

He says always remember that law enforcement is more than willing to help when buying or selling an item.

“If you’re going to sell something online, try not to do visits where you meet the person or invite the person to your home,” adds Garrett. “You can do it at the police station at the county sheriff’s office. There are a lot of safe places you can look up online. You can do that in front of a lot of people versus by yourself.”

Garrett says you don’t give the person you’re meeting the upper hand and never go to a place you’re unfamiliar with.

“Trying to meet a person at their location that’s putting the criminal at their advantage,” says Garrett. “That’s the last thing you want to do. You want to make sure you’re at a neutral spot that’s good for both parties.”

Law enforcement recommends a commonsense approach; if something seems too good to be true, it is more than likely.

“If you’re selling something, for example, and they are offering you double the price, or if you’re purchasing something, they’re offering you way less the value than the item actually is. Those are signs that you are about to be scammed,” says Garrett.

Garrett says even if you don’t use the safe zone places, always meet people in a crowded, well-lit space.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
UPDATE: Hoover judge releases media policy for Carlee Russell hearing after WBRC asks for cameras in courtroom
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours

Latest News

Money to help improve quality of life in lower income areas
Money to help improve quality of life in lower income areas
Impacts of a government shutdown
Impacts of a government shutdown
Police chief sworn in
Police chief sworn in
Crimestoppers shares tips after man killed while trying to sell gun
Crimestoppers shares tips after man killed while trying to sell gun
Alabama is joining a growing number of states seeking answers from the parent company of online...
Alabama joins 25 other states demanding answers to Pornhub ‘loophole’