Attorney speaks on indictment against Alabama Rep. John Rogers

Attorney John Robbins is defending Rep. Rogers. He says he’s confident that Rogers is innocent, and that he’s interested to see what kind of evidence the government has to support their allegations.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the federal indictment against Alabama Representative John Rogers.

The charges stemming from another case, where former representative Fred Plump Jr. pleaded guilty to fraud in a kickback scheme.

Rogers’ attorney, John Robbins, spoke with FOX6′s Taylor Pollock about the charges. He says he’s confident that Rogers is innocent, and that he’s interested to see what kind of evidence the government has to support their allegations.

Robbins says he’ll be filing motions to get more definite statements on the charges.

In the indictment, Rogers is accused of obstructing justice by encouraging an individual to give false statements to federal investigators.

Court documents also claim Rogers attempted to bribe that person in order to keep them from talking to those investigators.

Robbins says he has personally known Rogers for more than 30 years, and that he’s been a been a vocal advocate for his district, Birmingham, and the state.

“It’s not very specific as to what they say he did, we are exploring our options on that and expect that the government will have to get a little more specific so we can prepare to defend these charges,” Robbins said. “He’s only named in two counts so we feel pretty confident in this case.”

Rogers is scheduled to be arraigned on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse.

