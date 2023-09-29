LawCall
ALEA: Suspect flees arrest at traffic stop

Manhunt underway after suspect fled arrest at a traffic stop
Manhunt underway after suspect fled arrest at a traffic stop(Source: WSFA)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect evaded arrest at a traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, an ALEA Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to arrest and individual at a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near the 200 mile marker in Chilton County.

The suspect fled during the arrest, leading to a man hunt.

The suspect has not been captured. ALEA is continuing to monitor the situation.

