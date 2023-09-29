LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s vocal injury more serious than previously thought

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on...
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during Night 1 of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Steven Tyler, the lead singer of Aerosmith, is receiving ongoing care for injuries that are more serious than initially thought, the band said Friday on social media.

They said earlier in September that some dates on their “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” were postponed after Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance. His doctor has since said that he fractured his larynx as well, Aerosmith said Friday on Facebook.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the post stated.

All scheduled shows are being postponed to 2024. They pledged to announce the new dates as soon as they know more about the singer’s condition.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! Love, Steven,” he said in the post.

The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its tour Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. Their last show to date was held Sept. 9 on New York’s Long Island.

The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
WBRC asking Hoover court for policy on cameras in courtroom for Carlee Russell hearing
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours
Jakarious Moore, D’Angelo Martin (not pictured) and Kendrick Williams are in the Etowah Co. Jail
3 men charged with capital murder in Gadsden shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The new term of the high court...
The Supreme Court will decide if state laws limiting social media platforms violate the Constitution
Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville in OT
Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville in OT
Biden delivers remarks at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of General Mark A. Milley....
LIVE: Biden remarks at Milley farewell
The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band...
NSYNC reunites to drop first single in over 20 years
Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville in OT
Thompson loses to Clay-Chalkville in OT