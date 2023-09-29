AAATC: Beef Satay with Beer Peanut Sauce
Ingredients:
1 lb marinated then grilled flank steak, grilled on skewers [about 2 inch cubes]
1/3 cup peanut butter
1 Tbsp garlic
1 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp fish sauce
1 tsp red chili flakes
½ cup Cahaba Blonde
1 Tbsp chopped shallots
1 Tbsp brown sugar
Directions:
For the dipping sauce, process all ingredients until smooth. Serve the beef satay with the dipping sauce; it is fantastic!
