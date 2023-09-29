LawCall
AAATC: Beef Satay with Beer Peanut Sauce

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beef Satay with Beer Peanut Sauce

Ingredients:

1 lb marinated then grilled flank steak, grilled on skewers [about 2 inch cubes]

1/3 cup peanut butter

1 Tbsp garlic

1 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp red chili flakes

½ cup Cahaba Blonde

1 Tbsp chopped shallots

1 Tbsp brown sugar

Directions:

For the dipping sauce, process all ingredients until smooth. Serve the beef satay with the dipping sauce; it is fantastic!

