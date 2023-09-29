2 announcements from Jefferson State Community College to help fill workforce needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College announced two initiatives on Friday, Sept. 29 that will help fill gaps in the current workforce.

College officials broke ground on a brand new Workforce Education Center. Located on the Birmingham campus, the center will offer trainings in trades, such as line work, HVAC, electrical and multi-trade crafts.

President of Jeff State Keith Brown said the new center will expand programs and help get workers on the job quicker.

“These are trainings for a career. This is not a short-term, one-job training. This will set you on a pathway for a career. So with all of those efforts, we hope to help the business community with their workforce needs,” said Brown.

Construction is expected to be complete by August 2024.

The other announcement is a first of its kind partnership with I3 academy. The charter school will be opening a high school right on campus and offer students dual enrollment.

The opportunity allows students to graduate with a trade certificate or associates degree. Brown said it is a multi-generational approach.

“Really it is innovative, revolutionary. My hope is this is a model that other areas can study and replicate throughout the state of Alabama,” said Brown.

The school will be located in Carson Hall and will welcome its first class of 9th-graders next fall.

