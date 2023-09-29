LawCall
1 person killed in single plane crash in Vinemont
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a single plane crash near County Road 1488 in Vinemont, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO says they are securing the scene for NTSB to investigate.

The Cullman County Coroner does not believe anyone else was on board on the plane.

WBRC has a crew headed to the scene.

More information will be added to this story as new details become available.

