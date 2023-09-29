1 person killed in single plane crash in Vinemont

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a single plane crash near County Road 1488 in Vinemont, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO says they are securing the scene for NTSB to investigate.

The Cullman County Coroner does not believe anyone else was on board on the plane.

