On Your Side Safety Check: Keeping you safe on Alabama highways

By Sarah Verser
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that $3.5 million in grants are being awarded to promote highway safety in Alabama.

The governor’s office says The University of Alabama, Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Public Health will use the funds to ensure motorists obey the state’s traffic laws.

The press release states the funds will be used as follows:

The University of Alabama was awarded $2.23 million to provide traffic data through the Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety and the Alabama Transportation Institute. The data is used to determine areas with a high number of traffic crashes and driving infractions. That information is used by police and state troopers to increase patrols and monitoring in those areas.

Auburn University, awarded $1.2 million, will use funds to produce multi-media campaigns, involving radio, television, digital, billboard and print publications, to coincide with national highway safety campaigns aimed at increasing seat belt use and reducing impaired driving and speeding. The media campaigns will be geared toward demographics and areas provided by the Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety.

The Alabama Department of Public Health was awarded $60,000 and will use funds to contract with a firm that maintains software that tracks injuries and deaths in traffic crashes throughout the state. That information helps complete Alabama Center for Advanced Safety reports.

