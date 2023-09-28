Yo Mama’s: Mama’s Salmon Bowl

Ingredients:

4-6oz pieces of Salmon

Worcestershire sauce

Wood fired garlic and hardwood smoked seasoning

Set aside:

1/2 cup sliced onions

1/2 cup sliced mushrooms

1 bag kale salad mix

2 cups cooked jasmine rice

2 tablespoons pineapple habanero sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Salt, pepper, garlic to taste

Directions:

In large skillet, Add 1 tablespoons olive oil. Add Salmon pieces. Cook each side 3 minutes or until desired consistency. Set aside

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a skillet with the onions & mushrooms. Once the onions and mushrooms are fully cooked add kale salad mix to the skillet with salt, pepper, garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Cook for about 3 mins, then add cooked rice to skillet with 2 tablespoons of the pineapple habanero sauce. Mix until all ingredients are combined and remove from heat.

