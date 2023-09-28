LawCall
WBRC asking Hoover court for policy on cameras in courtroom for Carlee Russell hearing

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail(Hoover City Jail)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlee Russell is due in Hoover municipal court next month, and WBRC is asking the court for the policy on cameras in the courtroom.

WBRC asked for permission to bring our cameras into court to cover the hearing, but Court Administrator Susan Fuqua told WBRC FOX6 News Director Shannon Isbell that Municipal Court Judge Brad Bishop “has a standing order for no cameras in the court room and court lobby.”

We’ve asked for a copy of that standing order back in August, but haven’t received a copy of it to date.

In a letter to Fuqua this week, attorney Madelyn Mauldin, representing WBRC in the matter said “Court records, like the standing order requested here, can only be withheld if the court orders the document sealed. The standing order regarding court access is not sealed, and is meant to be available to the public as a pronouncement of court policy. To date, WBRC has not been able to gain access to the standing order. While we appreciate that the clerk’s office manages a large workload, delayed access to judicial records shuts the press and the public out of an important part of the administration of justice. We respectfully request the clerk’s office provide the standing order to WBRC immediately.”

