Walker Co. man arrested following burglary, vandalism at RANSOM ministry property

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they say broke into a home that a college ministry is building.

Earlier this month, WBRC reported that someone had vandalized the RANSOM ministry property, wrote racial slurs in the basement of the home and stole approximately $10,000 worth of doors, windows, equipment, and copper wires from the building.

On Sept. 26, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 35-year-old Donald Eric Dollar, of Dora, in connection with the vandalism.

The WCSO says after searching Dollar’s home, they found items missing from the ministry and from another break-in they were investigating.

Police say Dollar has been charged with Burglary Third Degree, two counts of Theft of Property First Degree, and Criminal Mischief First Degree. He was also charged with Theft of Property First Degree on the second break-in investigation.

Dollar was booked into Walker County Jail on $70,000 bond.

