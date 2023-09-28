LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

University of Montevallo photo exhibit gives a look into the war in Ukraine

War in Ukraine photo exhibit
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A raw look at the war in Ukraine is being displayed on the University of Montevallo’s campus.

The exhibit at Carmichael Library offers a unique perspective into the experience, resilience, and suffering happening in Ukraine.

They are very emotional photos that were captured by American and Ukrainian photographers that offer a deeper understanding of the real conflict in Ukraine. It’s quite moving.

The exhibit is called Ukraine, War and Resistance. It features photographs of the lives impacted by the war.

This was a collaborative effort; the Fulbright academic exchange program in Ukraine in partnership with the Peace and Justice studies program, the art department, and the library helped put this together.

Library Director Charlotte Ford tells me it’s a big deal for the library to showcase an important world issue in a unique way.

“You’ll see ordinary citizens in the Ukraine struggling in this situation. There are a number of them with children and you get a sense of their experience with the conflict in Ukraine.

The exhibit is still open free to the public and will close October 4.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Representative John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Brett Tyler Wahlgren, a former UAB anesthesiologist, has been convicted of first degree...
Former UAB anesthesiologist convicted of first degree domestic violence
A heartbroken mother has a message for all of us about the crash that killed her daughter over...
Mom says justice not served after 19-year-old daughter killed in crash

Latest News

Walker Co. man arrested following burglary, vandalism at ministry
Walker Co. man arrested following burglary, vandalism at ministry
Superintendent talks after Minor Band Director incident
Superintendent talks after Minor Band Director incident
War in Ukraine photo exhibit
War in Ukraine photo exhibit
"Family first board game drive"
"Family first board game drive"
Death investigation after body found near 16th Street SW
Death investigation after body found near 16th Street SW