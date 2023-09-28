University of Montevallo photo exhibit gives a look into the war in Ukraine

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A raw look at the war in Ukraine is being displayed on the University of Montevallo’s campus.

The exhibit at Carmichael Library offers a unique perspective into the experience, resilience, and suffering happening in Ukraine.

They are very emotional photos that were captured by American and Ukrainian photographers that offer a deeper understanding of the real conflict in Ukraine. It’s quite moving.

The exhibit is called Ukraine, War and Resistance. It features photographs of the lives impacted by the war.

This was a collaborative effort; the Fulbright academic exchange program in Ukraine in partnership with the Peace and Justice studies program, the art department, and the library helped put this together.

Library Director Charlotte Ford tells me it’s a big deal for the library to showcase an important world issue in a unique way.

“You’ll see ordinary citizens in the Ukraine struggling in this situation. There are a number of them with children and you get a sense of their experience with the conflict in Ukraine.

The exhibit is still open free to the public and will close October 4.

