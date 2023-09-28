LawCall
Trussville votes to leave Jefferson County Personnel Board

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Trussville will now be forming its own civil service system. Wednesday night, Sept. 27, the city council voted unanimously to leave the Jefferson County Personnel Board.

Mayor Buddy Choat says this is something they’ve been working on since 2019. He says while they appreciate the personnel board, they have yet to be able to get them employees in city departments as quickly as they need to.

He says the passing of House Bill 471 during the last legislative session made it possible for them to leave the personnel board, which is responsible for getting employees in the fire and police departments and other positions within the city. The board accepts applications and determines the salaries for city employees. The mayor says the board has struggled to keep up with the city’s growth and bring enough candidates in for jobs.

“Some of the needs that we needed we were not being able to get what we needed when we needed them,” says Choat. “No reflection on them because the personnel board has worked with us hand-in-hand on a lot of things we needed in this process. But when you look at it from the long-range, it is the best decision for Trussville to kind of control our growth with the employees we’re going to be able to recruit and retain in Trussville.”

Choat says it will take about six months to transition away from the Jefferson County Personnel Board. WBRC reached out to board leaders for a response about this decision; we are still waiting to hear back.

