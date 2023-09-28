LawCall
Suicide prevention tips from the Shelby County DA’s office

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County’s district attorney is trying to bring new awareness to resources available to you to try and prevent suicides in our area. The number of suicides is growing in our state and Shelby County.

The district attorney says unfortunately they usually only get involved in these cases when it’s too late. The DA’s office said they’re providing these resources because we are all at risk, and statistically, you are more likely to die by suicide than a car accident. The number of suicide deaths in Alabama have jumped 43% from 2007 to 2018.

Ben Fuller, the Chief Deputy DA for Shelby County, said, “I think so often people hear these suicide statistics and they think well I’m not at risk of committing suicide, that’s not really the point. The point is can you help somebody else; do you have a relationship that you can help somebody else.”

Using your personal connection to help someone or get help can play a huge role in preventing suicide.

“Are you listening, are you identifying those signs and if you are, do something about it,” Fuller said.

The district attorney’s office says don’t be afraid to ask someone, “Are you okay? Do you need help?” and look out for those warning signs like a change in behavior or…

“If there has been a significant life change, if they have had a divorce or lost their job or had an arrest, something like that,” Fuller said.

While those are warning signs, there are other risk factors which include a history of drug and alcohol abuse, or an underlying mental health issue.

There is professional help available as well. Central Alabama Wellness in Pelham has several services.

You can also call 988 the suicide and crisis hotline to receive even more mental health resources.

