Statewide Fire Alert expected to continue over the next few weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re digging deeper into the statewide fire alert that’s in place right now. The Alabama Forestry Commission is restricting outdoor burning for now.

They say 150 wildfires burned about more than 1500 acres statewide in the last 30 days. While you may have seen a bit of rain this week, most areas of the state remain dry.

WBRC Fox 6 Meteorologist Lauren Linahan says September and October are some of the driest months of the year. She says even though it doesn’t feel like it right now, we are transitioning into fall... which brings cooler and drier conditions. That extended lower humidity can heighten fire risk.

Linahan says much of the state looks pretty dry for the next two weeks, so we may continue to be under this fire warning for the time being.

“Even though we’re getting into those drier months, you’ve still got some of those fall plants in your garden, you want to do supplemental watering when you can,” she said. “Water your yards, your gardens, your plants. Don’t overwater them, of course. Fortunately, we’re not seeing extreme drought conditions yet in our area but I would definitely just check in with out forecast.”

The statewide fire alert will remain until the state forester rescinds it. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit could face a Class B misdemeanor.

