State of Ala. to sue city of Tuscaloosa over wastewater mismanagement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has filed a lawsuit against the city of Tuscaloosa.

They alleged the city has violated its waste water permits and dumped millions of gallons of sewage into local waterways since 2018.

Black Warrior Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that advocates for Alabama’s waterways, was one organization that initially brought the issue to light. They say they’ve collected data from the last five years for their suit, documenting over 800 wastewater treatment permit violations and over 400 untreated raw sewage overflows.

The riverkeeper says that’s over 40 million gallons of sewage being dumped into the communities surrounding the river.

The riverkeeper also says the city not only failed to meet standards for treated wastewater, some of the water that’s being dumped into the waterways isn’t being treated at all.

“Everybody deserves to know that’s happening, we’ve been telling the city this for years trying to get them to take it more seriously,” says Nelson Brooke with Black Warrior Riverkeeper. “They’ve been holding triathlons in the river, and we don’t think it’s responsible to be encouraging people to utilize the river and get in the water, you’ve got the rowing team out there on a regular basis without really seriously addressing all these problems.”

Brooke says Black Warrior Riverkeeper, which filed their suit with the Southern Environmental Law Center, is currently weighing their options on getting involved with the state’s case.

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to the City of Tuscaloosa after business hours. We will update this story once we hear back.

