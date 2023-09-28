LawCall
Rocky Horror Picture Show musical coming to UA

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Let’s do the time warp again’! The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance has announced The Rocky Horror Picture show as its first musical of the season.

The Rocky Horror Show is a musical that provides audience interaction based on callouts throughout the show. When asked about the audience participation in the show, Robert Fuson, the director said, “Something that has been very important to me in creating theatre is creating theatre that encourages the audience to form a community, but that they have a different experience that relies on their participation in order for the story to be told.”

The show touches on topics that are catered to audiences ages 18+ and may not be suitable for all.

The Rocky Horror Show will run October 31- November 3 at 7:30 p.m. and November 5 at 2:00 p.m. in the Marian Gallaway Theatre on The University of Alabama campus.

Tickets are $15 for students, $22 for faculty/staff and senior citizens, and $25 for adults. Purchase your tickets in Rowand Johnson Hall at the ticket office, by phone at 205-348-3400, or online at ua.universitytickets.com. More information on this production and the rest of The University of Alabama Theatre and Dance season can be found at theatre.ua.edu.

