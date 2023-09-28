Robert Hill’s Custom Tailor moving after more than 40 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From professors to politicians, Robert Hill Jr. has customized clothing for people all over the state. He says the journey as a small business owner hasn’t always been easy.

“I’ve had my good days and my bad days,” says Hill. “Open in ‘83 - went through that little recession basically, then we had 9/11, then men stopped dressing, so that was a decline in the custom clothing. Then COVID hit and stopped us. I’m glad to be here from all the stumbling blocks that have been put in my way.”

With new owners taking over the building, Hill couldn’t afford the rent increase, but he says he is excited about his new location.

“I’m not going far. I’m moving to 32nd Street South, right off Clairmont,” says Hill. “That is where my new location is. I’m moving now as we speak. I am going to reopen on Oct. 3. So I’m closing one door and opening another one.”

Hill says he hopes his customers will follow him to that new location, and clients like Neal Morrison say they will. He’s been coming to Hill for more than 30 years and says he is more than just his tailor.

“Mr. Hill’s done that with a lot of us around Birmingham. Took young men that needed a little advice and molded us into the people we turned out to be,” says Morrison.

Hill says he appreciates all the help he received from the city of Birmingham in helping him find a new space, and he says he looks forward to welcoming everyone to that location next Tuesday.

