LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Robert Hill’s Custom Tailor moving after more than 40 years

Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From professors to politicians, Robert Hill Jr. has customized clothing for people all over the state. He says the journey as a small business owner hasn’t always been easy.

“I’ve had my good days and my bad days,” says Hill. “Open in ‘83 - went through that little recession basically, then we had 9/11, then men stopped dressing, so that was a decline in the custom clothing. Then COVID hit and stopped us. I’m glad to be here from all the stumbling blocks that have been put in my way.”

With new owners taking over the building, Hill couldn’t afford the rent increase, but he says he is excited about his new location.

“I’m not going far. I’m moving to 32nd Street South, right off Clairmont,” says Hill. “That is where my new location is. I’m moving now as we speak. I am going to reopen on Oct. 3. So I’m closing one door and opening another one.”

Hill says he hopes his customers will follow him to that new location, and clients like Neal Morrison say they will. He’s been coming to Hill for more than 30 years and says he is more than just his tailor.

“Mr. Hill’s done that with a lot of us around Birmingham. Took young men that needed a little advice and molded us into the people we turned out to be,” says Morrison.

Hill says he appreciates all the help he received from the city of Birmingham in helping him find a new space, and he says he looks forward to welcoming everyone to that location next Tuesday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Representative John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
A heartbroken mother has a message for all of us about the crash that killed her daughter over...
Mom says justice not served after 19-year-old daughter killed in crash
Birmingham Fire Rescue said the truck was carrying plywood. No injuries have been reported.
18-wheeler carrying plywood overturns on Dead Man’s Curve

Latest News

Preventing Sports Injuries Among Kids
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
WBRC asking Hoover court for policy on cameras in courtroom for Carlee Russell hearing
Easing Migraine Symptoms
Asia Johnson
BPD seeking information on 2022 homicide of 27-year-old woman