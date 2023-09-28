LawCall
Rising Star: Allison Wormely

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Allison Wormely!

Allison is a senior at Jefferson Christian Academy with a 4.19 GPA. She is a member of National Honor Society, Excel Club, Volleyball and Basketball teams, and is SGA Vice President. Also, she is an active member of her church, a mentor for Big Brother/Big Sister, and worked at the YMCA. She always works hard to give back to others.

Allison, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by AmFirst, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

