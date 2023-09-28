LawCall
Police searching for missing Huntsville infant

Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett
Kamarria Bates and Kiayah Barnett(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are putting out an alert for a 7 month old baby that hasn’t been seen in more than a month.

Kamarria Bates last known location was Cutler Drive in Huntsville on August 23rd. This afternoon ALEA Troopers said she may be with her mother - 15 year old Kiayah Barnett. The two may be traveling to Colbert County or Calhoun County.

The child is considered to be in danger. If you’ve seen Kamarria Bates or Kiayah Barnett, call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100 or dial 911.

