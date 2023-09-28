New study reveals age divide in salary transparency among American workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an era when job postings routinely disclose salary ranges and discussions surrounding pay transparency continue to gain traction, a recent national survey conducted by Lending Tree has uncovered a noticeable generation gap in the willingness of American workers to openly discuss their earnings.

The just-published Lending Tree survey, which collected responses from over 2,000 consumers, delved into the salary transparency landscape and found that the willingness to discuss salaries varies significantly by age group.

According to the survey, a staggering 31% of Americans are contemplating a job change this year, with the most openness to relocation observed among Gen Z’ers at 46%, closely followed by renters at 44%.

The top reasons for considering relocation, as cited by survey respondents, include upgrading their living situation (41%), relocating to a different area (25%), growing discontent with their current home (23%), and the need for change due to personal circumstances (23%). These findings reflect a dynamic and evolving workforce keen on seeking new opportunities and improved living standards.

However, the most striking revelation from the survey is the stark generational divide when it comes to salary transparency. Millennials and Gen Z’ers, who often seek greater openness in discussing their earnings, appear to be leading the charge. A majority of these younger generations believe that workers should be more forthcoming about their salaries.

On the other hand, a less enthusiastic response emerges from Gen X and Baby Boomer cohorts, where less than half are in favor of salary transparency. This disparity highlights a significant shift in attitudes toward workplace transparency, with the younger workforce advocating for more openness.

Matt Schulz, a representative from Lending Tree, commented on the findings, saying, “The truth is, in order to get that raise you are looking for or a substantial increase in salary, it often requires leaving your current job. An increase in transparency and open conversation about salaries can ultimately empower people to make informed decisions about their careers.”

This growing demand for transparency reflects a changing landscape in the workforce. Lending Tree predicts that this shift will particularly benefit the younger generation, which is more open to the idea of relocation as a means of career advancement. As salary discussions become more common and accessible, younger workers may find it easier to identify opportunities that align with their financial goals and professional aspirations.

Lending Tree also offers some practical advice for those seeking a salary boost. They recommend conducting thorough research before negotiating for a raise. This includes checking online resources for salary benchmarks and engaging in conversations with coworkers about their compensation. Armed with this knowledge, employees can approach salary negotiations with confidence and a clearer understanding of their market value.

In conclusion, the Lending Tree survey highlights a notable age gap in the willingness to discuss salaries among American workers. As younger generations advocate for greater transparency, the workplace is poised for a transformation that could empower employees to make informed career decisions and pursue opportunities that align with their financial aspirations.

For more detailed survey findings, you can visit the Lending Tree report here. (https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/considering-moving-survey/)

