Montgomery woman, child injured in Lee County train collision

Law enforcement on the scene of a crash involving two Montgomery residents and a Norfolk...
Law enforcement on the scene of a crash involving two Montgomery residents and a Norfolk Southern train.(Source: WTVM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery residents, including a child, are being treated at a Georgia hospital after the vehicle the were in was struck by a train Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Gwendolyn D. Enzlow, 49, of Montgomery, was flown to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus for treatment. An unnamed 6-year-old child, was also transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. The victims’ conditions are not known.

ALEA investigators said the collision happened around 7:40 p.m. when Enzlow’s 2014 Nissan Cube was struck by a Norfolk Southern train at a railroad crossing. The collision happened on Lee County 633 near U.S. 280, approximately seven miles east of Opelika.

WTVM, citing Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, said the crossing was a signal-only crossing. It did not have traffic arms like many crossings.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

