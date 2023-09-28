LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Massachusetts man stabs 5 officers after crashing into home following chase, police say

Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. (WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who sped away during a traffic stop led police on a chase that ended with him crashing into a home and then stabbing five officers, including the local police chief, before he was arrested, authorities said.

The Taunton police officers were injured trying to take Douglas Hagerty, 35, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, into custody Tuesday night. One officer suffered slash wounds to the face, neck and back and was taken to a hospital in Boston, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the north.

The other four, including an officer who was stabbed in the arm, were treated at a local hospital. Among them was Police Chief Edward Walsh, who responded to the scene because he lived nearby. He was stabbed in the stomach and was treated and released.

Police did not immediately provide an update on the condition of the officer sent to a Boston hospital.

According to police, Taunton officers tried to pull over Hagerty, whom they accused of driving erratically. Hagerty initially stopped before speeding off and nearly striking an officer. During the chase, Hagerty drove directly at a cruiser, hit another before he crashed into the home of a relative. Police pursued Hagerty into the house, where he pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the officers.

Hagerty was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand. He was arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court and is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 17. Hagerty faces multiple charges, including assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Hagerty doesn’t have a listed phone number, and his attorney Daniel Rich did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
32-year-old Lathadeus Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail facing multiple drug and...
Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange
I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening
Lloyd's on Highway 280 closing after October 15
Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 closing

Latest News

Breaking down Jefferson County's 1B+ budget for 2024
Breaking down Jefferson County's 1B+ budget for 2024
More medical care in West Alabama
More medical care in West Alabama
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends