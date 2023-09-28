Leeds votes for self-inspection program for contractors, announces new leadership in city’s inspection department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A contentious council meeting in Leeds ended with not only new changes to the way building and construction permits are issued, but the announcement of leadership changes to the department in charge of issuing them.

According to councilors and the mayor, there have been numerous complaints about how long the permit process takes in Leeds. Now after an ordinance unanimously passed, they hope to speed the process up by having the contractors self-inspect.

“It takes them weeks, the superintendent of our schools it took him a month to get a permit to change his windows,” says District Two Councilor Eric Turner.

Contractors will now self-inspect after an ordinance was passed unanimously Wednesday evening during a special called council meeting.

The program will allow certified contractors to sign a document that certifies that they will follow the building codes, self-inspect and self-report to speed up the permitting and licensing process.

Several contractors expressed their concerns over the logistics during the meeting, while councilors say they barely had any time to review the 50 page document.

“It’s about 50 page long, we got it Monday, along with the budge, on Monday,” Turner told FOX6.

The city also announced changes to their inspection department.

“I asked awhile back if there had been changes to the inspection department supervisory and they said there were none but now there was a job posting for a supervisory position of inspections, I still don’t have that answer,” said Turner during the meeting.

“Mr. Watson will no longer be directly involved in the inspection process. Mr Williams who has now become certified and since we talked and promoted to senior inspector,” Leeds Mayor David Miller replied.

Turner says he voted yes because in its current state, the process couldn’t get any worse.

“It’s terrible. I mean everybody there was speaking and the mayor for the first time acting like he knew there was an issue, but this has been going on for three years,” Turner said.

According to a press release from the city, Leeds would be the first in the state to implement such a program.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.