Groundbreaking ceremony for new hotel in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City and St. Clair County officials were on hand Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new hotel TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Located on Vaughan Lane near Interstate 20, the new hotel will have 89 guest rooms. This $12 million project will be developed by Darshen Patel, co-owner of Shivaay Hospitality.

“If I want to build a hotel, I want to build in Pell City. We’ve seen the growth and the area has been doing tremendously so we decided to be here and we got the best hotel in the industry which is the Marriott,” said Patel.

“Pell City is always supportive of new investment, but this new hotel will give more people a chance to see and visit all the great things we are accomplishing here. It will also help support the numerous manufacturers we have by providing another place for their executives and team members from out of state a comfortable stay while on business in town,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt.

With the increase of traffic from I-20 between Birmingham and Atlanta, Pell City is reaping the benefits of people wanting to live outside of a major city, leading to more economic growth for St. Clair County.

