Four school districts in Shelby County rank in the top 30 for best district in the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new honor for several Shelby County school districts.

A new ranking has four of the county districts in the top 30 best school districts in the state. The new niche.com rankings put Hoover, Alabaster, Pelham, and Shelby County all in that list. The niche rankings include parent surveys and test scores.

Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers tells me they’ve accomplished a goal they set back in 2013 when the school system was formed. Now, they’re aiming for the top five.

After just celebrating 10 years as a school system, Dr. Vickers said they have come a long way.

Dr. Vickers said these rankings tell them their commitment to build champions in academics, athletics, and the arts is paying off.

“We can’t declare victory too soon,” Dr. Vickers said. “So, we are going to continue to work until we have 100% of our students proficient in reading and math. That’s our goal; and 100 percent graduation rate.”

The school system is inching closer to that goal as they just achieved a 99% graduation rate.

