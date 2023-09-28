LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former UAB anesthesiologist convicted of first degree domestic violence

Brett Tyler Wahlgren, a former UAB anesthesiologist, has been convicted of first degree...
Brett Tyler Wahlgren, a former UAB anesthesiologist, has been convicted of first degree domestic violence.(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB anesthesiologist has been convicted of first degree domestic violence in a trial that wrapped up Friday, Sept. 22.

Brett Tyler Wahlgren was found guilty of first degree domestic violence by the jury in a trial that started Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The attack happened in March 2023. Court records say Wahlgren stabbed the victim and slammed her head into a granite countertop.

Wahlgren was also charged with attempted murder. He was found not guilty on that charge.

Wahlgren will be sentenced by a judge on November 7, 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Were you scammed out of your SNAP benefits? The Virginia Department of Social Services can now...
How much more money you could see in your pocket with SNAP benefits growing in October
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
32-year-old Lathadeus Lewis is being held in the Jefferson County Jail facing multiple drug and...
Birmingham man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Pedestrian struck on I-65 South near the 20/59 interchange
I-65 S closed at 20/59 interchange after pedestrian hit and killed Tuesday evening
Lloyd's on Highway 280 closing after October 15
Lloyd’s Restaurant on Highway 280 closing

Latest News

Breaking down Jefferson County's 1B+ budget for 2024
Breaking down Jefferson County's 1B+ budget for 2024
More medical care in West Alabama
More medical care in West Alabama
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
Robert Hill's custom tailor moving after more than 40 years
Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Source: WBRC video
Suicide prevention tips from the Shelby County DA’s office