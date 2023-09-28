Former UAB anesthesiologist convicted of first degree domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB anesthesiologist has been convicted of first degree domestic violence in a trial that wrapped up Friday, Sept. 22.

Brett Tyler Wahlgren was found guilty of first degree domestic violence by the jury in a trial that started Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The attack happened in March 2023. Court records say Wahlgren stabbed the victim and slammed her head into a granite countertop.

Wahlgren was also charged with attempted murder. He was found not guilty on that charge.

Wahlgren will be sentenced by a judge on November 7, 2023.

