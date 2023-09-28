Former UAB anesthesiologist convicted of first degree domestic violence
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB anesthesiologist has been convicted of first degree domestic violence in a trial that wrapped up Friday, Sept. 22.
Brett Tyler Wahlgren was found guilty of first degree domestic violence by the jury in a trial that started Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The attack happened in March 2023. Court records say Wahlgren stabbed the victim and slammed her head into a granite countertop.
Wahlgren was also charged with attempted murder. He was found not guilty on that charge.
Wahlgren will be sentenced by a judge on November 7, 2023.
