First Alert Weather: A dry and nice Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We had a wedge of cool and dry air build in yesterday afternoon giving us breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. The easterly winds have allowed our temperatures to trend a little cooler this morning with most of us in the low to mid 60s. It feels nice outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a dry sweep with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. We are looking at a nice afternoon today with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. I doubt we’ll see any rain chances this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. We could see a weak disturbance in Tennessee dive into far north Alabama this evening producing a few showers, but I think most of the rain will dissipate before it makes its way into Marion, Winston, Cullman, and Blount counties. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 70s by 7-8 p.m. CDT.

Slightly Warmer Friday: We should start out sunny tomorrow morning with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s. Friday afternoon is shaping up to be a beautiful but very warm day. Temperatures will likely remain 5-7 degrees above average with highs in the upper 80s. Tomorrow should end up mostly sunny with northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. The weather is looking fantastic for high school football tomorrow evening with temperatures cooling into the 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend will remain dry and hot. It is possible that this could be our last weekend of seeing temperatures flirt around 90! We will likely see morning lows cool into the mid 60s. High temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you plan on attending the YellaWood 500 Race in Talladega this weekend, you’ll want to make sure you apply sunscreen and stay hydrated. It will definitely be a hot afternoon for the big race Sunday. Humidity levels this weekend will remain in the comfortable range, so the heat index should not be a major factor.

Dry Pattern Continues into Next Week: We will likely see drought conditions worsen across Alabama as we head into next week. I see no signs of rainfall between now and next Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average as we start October with highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s. A big pattern change may develop by the end of next week as long-range models hint at our first significant cold front of the season moving through Alabama. We could see rain next Thursday night into Friday. Next weekend (October 7-8, 2023) could end up with below-average temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s/50s. A lot can change between now and the end of next week, so stay tuned for updates. It definitely looks promising for those wanting fall temperatures.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Philippe has winds up to 50 mph this morning and continues to move to the northwest at 8 mph. Philippe remains disorganized and is forecast to move due west towards Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend. It is forecast to weaken and become a remnant low as it moves over these islands. Some models don’t show it moving a lot as it interacts with the disturbance to the southeast of this system. It would not surprise me if Philippe stalls and doesn’t impact Puerto Rico/Hispaniola this weekend. If the remnants of Phiippe impact Puerto Rico, impacts appear low with gusty winds and scattered showers.

We are also watching a tropical wave that’s not too far away from Philippe. The close interaction will likely slow the development of this wave from becoming a tropical depression or storm. There’s high uncertainty on how this wave will interact with Philippe. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name up on the 2023 Hurricane list is Rina. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a great Thursday-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.