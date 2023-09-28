LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.(The Philly Captain / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
Representative John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Alabama Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice in fraud case
Brett Tyler Wahlgren, a former UAB anesthesiologist, has been convicted of first degree...
Former UAB anesthesiologist convicted of first degree domestic violence
A heartbroken mother has a message for all of us about the crash that killed her daughter over...
Mom says justice not served after 19-year-old daughter killed in crash

Latest News

Walker Co. man arrested following burglary, vandalism at ministry
Walker Co. man arrested following burglary, vandalism at ministry
War in Ukraine photo exhibit
War in Ukraine photo exhibit
Superintendent talks after Minor Band Director incident
Superintendent talks after Minor Band Director incident
"Family first board game drive"
"Family first board game drive"
Church group buying property in the Warrior area
Church group buying property in the Warrior area