Death investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Birmingham are investigating after they say human remains were found in a field Thursday afternoon.

The Birmingham Police Department was called to the 500 block of 16th Street SW around 1:50 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were taken to a nearby field where they found a decomposing body.

Police are initially saying this is an ‘unclassified death’ investigation, however officers say there are some suspicious signs that will be investigated.

The coroner is taking the remains to a medical examiner who will perform an autopsy.

Police say the remains could belong to a missing person in the area, so if you are missing a loved one and they were known to hang out in the West End area or in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue, you’re asked to reach out to the Birmingham Police Department.

It’s currently unknown how long the person has been at that location.

Authorities continue to investigate.

