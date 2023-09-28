Curfew reinforced in Aliceville after two shootings in four days

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two shootings in four days in Aliceville, and the crimes have caught the attention of local law enforcement to reinforce a curfew.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones says the curfew hours are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for juveniles and police have already started increasing patrols throughout the city.

According to Aliceville police, someone fired five rounds at two apartments Tuesday night. There were no injuries.

The shootings came just four days after a murder in town. In that case, authorities say they charged 21-year-old Markevion Rice in connection with the shooting death of a 30-year-old man.

Jones delivered a strong message to the town of around 2,000. “We’re not going to sit around and tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Chief Jones says the two shootings are unrelated. The chief says he’s not sure what the motive might’ve been last night and no word whether the residents in both apartments were targeted or if this was a random act.

“No victims and that was a blessing but there were people in both residents,” said Chief Jones.

All of Pickens County is rural which makes the two shootings in four days unusual, according to Sheriff Jordan Powell.

“It’s very unusual to have back-to-back shootings in our community. We’re going to step up our patrols and be more present in the area,” said Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell.

And behind that beefed up patrol, a curfew will be reinforced starting right now from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for juveniles.

“We’re making sure your safety is number one and we’re saying to the young men and ladies, put down your guns, put down your guns. This is not the way,” said Jones.

Jones says as of now they have no viable leads in connection with the shootings last night.

